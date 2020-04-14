Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,843,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,002 shares of company stock worth $2,917,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 143,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.