Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Nomura restated their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Nomura currently has a $310.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $299.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

