COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COVESTRO AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.