Credit Suisse Group Cuts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $14.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Wedbush lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $8.61 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

