Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.08

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.27. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 20,300 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 63.41% and a net margin of 88.38%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

