CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CTRRF stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

