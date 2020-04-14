CytoDyn’s (CYDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytoDyn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CYDY stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.96. CytoDyn has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

