Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Danone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

