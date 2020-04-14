Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,213,574 shares of company stock worth $48,473,991 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

