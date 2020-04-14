Dell (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $40.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Dell has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,660. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.