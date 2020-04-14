Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,421,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

DNR stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $111.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.93.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

