Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 22,444 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

C stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.