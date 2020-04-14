Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $11.49 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 133,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,494,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

