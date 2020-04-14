Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 352,937 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 352,937 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

OXY stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

