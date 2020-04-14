DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.00 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

