DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $140.19 and last traded at $140.71, 2,263,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,504,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.29.

Specifically, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,193,000 after purchasing an additional 227,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

