Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.67

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and traded as low as $8.75. Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 542,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.