Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.06.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.