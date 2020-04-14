Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 546.25 ($7.19).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Discoverie Group to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 498 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.43. Discoverie Group has a one year low of GBX 330.29 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 606 ($7.97). The company has a market cap of $452.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

