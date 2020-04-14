DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $47.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.54.

DISH Network stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

