Distil (LON:DIS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a media sentiment score of 0.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DIS opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. Distil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Distil Company Profile

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

