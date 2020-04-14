Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.87. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

