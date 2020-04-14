Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after acquiring an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,991,000 after acquiring an additional 48,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE:DCI opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

