Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 488,567 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Dorian LPG worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dorian LPG Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

