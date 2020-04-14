Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOTD has been the topic of several other research reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

DOTD opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 116 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market cap of $282.99 million and a P/E ratio of 29.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.96.

In other news, insider Boris Huard bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,976 ($26,277.30).

Dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

