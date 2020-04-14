DouYu International (DOYU) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

DouYu International (NASDAQ: DOYU) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DouYu International to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DouYu International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 DouYu International Competitors 971 3270 6497 319 2.56

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 30.54%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 23.65%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion $5.68 million 180.50 DouYu International Competitors $8.18 billion $1.59 billion 43.41

DouYu International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.60% 3.17% 0.90% DouYu International Competitors -3.92% -53.59% -3.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

