Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$39,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,700. Also, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$62,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,739.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,072.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18. The firm has a market cap of $915.54 million and a P/E ratio of -15.30. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$184.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

