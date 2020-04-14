Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNKN. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.61.

DNKN opened at $56.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

