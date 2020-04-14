E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

