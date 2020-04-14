Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,571.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.