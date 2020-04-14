easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung fur Easyjet nach zwei Massnahmen zur Refinanzierung auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 700 Pence belassen. Mit diesen Schritten durfte der Billigflieger fur das laufende Geschaftsjahr eine positive Brutto-Cash-Position ausweisen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Hinzu kamen die Werte des Bestands an Flugzeugen./bek/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 21:54 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.81.

easyJet stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

