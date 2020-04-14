Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $819,146,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,603,000 after purchasing an additional 407,008 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $17,496,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,612,000 after acquiring an additional 158,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Shares of ETN opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.