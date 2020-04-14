EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 61,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EFL opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

