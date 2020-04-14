Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.83. Echostar has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $45.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Echostar will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Echostar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Echostar by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,463 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Echostar during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Echostar by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

