Egdon Resources’ (EDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:EDR opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Egdon Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.