Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after acquiring an additional 369,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 861,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,106,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.37.

Shares of LLY opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average is $127.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

