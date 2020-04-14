Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 520.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

