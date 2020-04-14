Ellevest Inc. Buys 982 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.