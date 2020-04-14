Ellevest Inc. Has $192,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $263.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

