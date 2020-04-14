Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,136 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.