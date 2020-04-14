Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 135,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 802,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 183,858 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

