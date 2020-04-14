Emmerson Resources (ASX:ERM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Emmerson Resources shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 261,799 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 million and a P/E ratio of -24.33.

Emmerson Resources Company Profile (ASX:ERM)

Emmerson Resources Limited, a gold resource company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper. The company's key asset is a 2,200km2 tenement position in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.