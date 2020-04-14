Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.70. Empyrean Energy shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1,178,876 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and a P/E ratio of 38.00.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

