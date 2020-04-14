EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $225.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $197.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average is $204.72. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

