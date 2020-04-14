ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ePlus worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $97,221.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,160.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,639 shares of company stock worth $327,634. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLUS opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. ePlus Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $867.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.