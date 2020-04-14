Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $657.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $604.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $692.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,149,678 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.26.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.