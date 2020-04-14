Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $41.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.91 million and the lowest is $38.68 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $31.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $177.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.65 million to $193.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $208.72 million, with estimates ranging from $152.25 million to $235.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,143,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

