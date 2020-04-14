Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $179.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $238.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.77.

Shares of EL stock opened at $162.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23,690.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 105.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

