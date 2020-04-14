Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Monday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $137.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.79, approximately 3,201,804 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,918,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.52.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.