EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.13% of EZCORP worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. EZCORP Inc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $268.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

